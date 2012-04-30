BRIEF-Jim Walton reports open market sale of 1.51 mln shares of Walmart's common stock, Walmart says
* Walmart says Jim Walton reports open market sale of 1.51 million shares of co's common stock at average of $79.11/share on june 7 - sec filing
April 30 MannKind Corp licensed worldwide rights of its compounds to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases to privately held Tolero Pharmaceuticals.
The total potential upfront and milestone payments to MannKind could reach $130 million, the companies said in a joint statement.
MannKind is currently testing its compounds for the treatment of cancers of the blood, bone marrow, and lymph nodes and inflammatory diseases.
Shares of the company closed at $2.24 on Friday on the Nasdaq.
* Walmart says Jim Walton reports open market sale of 1.51 million shares of co's common stock at average of $79.11/share on june 7 - sec filing
* Medx Health Corp. extends the closing period of brokered private placement