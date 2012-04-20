April 20 Staffing services provider ManpowerGroup Inc reported stronger-than-expected quarterly profit as good results in the Americas outside the United States and in its Asian and Middle East operations more than offset softness in its biggest market, France.

Net earnings rose 13 percent to $40.2 million, or 50 cents per share, from $35.7 million, or 43 cents per share, a year ago. Manpower also cited cost controls for the stronger profit.

Analysts, on average, were expecting profit of 35 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales edged up just 0.5 percent to $5.1 billion, hurt by the strong U.S. dollar, but topped the average Wall Street estimate of $4.97 billion.

Milwaukee-based Manpower derives most of its sales and profits overseas, especially in Europe, where temporary labor is a more entrenched part of the labor force.

It forecast second-quarter profit of 68 cents to 76 cents a share, including currency impact. Analysts' average forecast is 74 cents.