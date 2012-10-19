BRIEF-CPI Aerostructures enters into long term, follow-on contract with Sikorsky
* CPI Aerostructures- entered into long term, follow-on contract with Sikorsky, to provide structural assemblies and kits for S-92 helicopter program
Oct 19 Global staffing company Manpower Inc reported a lower third-quarter profit due to a drop in demand for its services, especially in Europe, and a strong dollar.
The world's third-largest staffing company, which generates about two-thirds of its sales in Europe, said net income fell to $63.1 million, or 79 cents per share, in the third quarter from $79.6 million, or 97 cents per share, a year ago.
Sales fell 11 percent to $5.17 billion.
* Amended and restated its IVD test development and component supply agreement with Illumina