PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 21
April 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 30 ManpowerGroup Inc, the world's No.3 staffing company, said its fourth-quarter profit nearly doubled, helped by improved hiring in Europe and cost-cutting measures.
The company's net income jumped to $101.2 million, or $1.25 per share, in the fourth quarter, from $53.3 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Manpower earned $1.49 per share. The results include a restructuring charge of $26.5 million related to a cost-cutting plan.
Revenue from Europe, which accounts for two-thirds of the company's sales, rose 5.5 percent.
April 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Onconova Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock