GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil gains ahead of U.S. data, dollar slips
* Wall St cuts losses as Trump talks deregulation, infrastructure
Oct 21 ManpowerGroup Inc, the world's third-largest staffing company, reported a 50 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by improved hiring in Europe and cost-cutting measures.
The net income rose to $94.7 million, or $1.18 per share, in the third quarter, from $63.1 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.
The results include a restructuring charge of $8.1 million, related to office consolidations and severance costs. Excluding items, Manpower earned $1.26 per share.
WASHINGTON, April 4 Membership in the United Auto Workers union rose by 7,300 workers in 2016 to 415,963, the seventh straight year of small gains for the American labor union.
* Scotiabank had 8 complaints about sales practices in 2016 - CEO