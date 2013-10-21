Oct 21 ManpowerGroup Inc, the world's third-largest staffing company, reported a 50 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by improved hiring in Europe and cost-cutting measures.

The net income rose to $94.7 million, or $1.18 per share, in the third quarter, from $63.1 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.

The results include a restructuring charge of $8.1 million, related to office consolidations and severance costs. Excluding items, Manpower earned $1.26 per share.