July 19 ManpowerGroup Inc, the No.3 global staffing company, reported a 3 percent fall in quarterly revenue as hiring slowed in its largest market, Europe.

Second-quarter revenue fell to $5.0 billion from $5.2 billion a year earlier.

Net income rose to $68.2 million, or 87 cents per share, from $41.0 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company also forecast third-quarter earnings of $1.02-$1.10 per share.