FRANKFURT Nov 27 Swiss private equity
firm Capvis came forward on Sunday as the investor which pulled
out of talks with Manroland last week, a move which
helped push the German printing machine maker into filing for
insolvency.
Manroland, the world's third-largest printing machine maker
and which is owned by Allianz Capital Partners and MAN SE
, filed for insolvency on Friday after orders worsened,
talks with a potential investor failed and its banks refused to
extend a loan.
Capvis, which says it has carried out 41 transactions worth
more than 3 billion euros ($4 billion) since 1990, said in a
statement on Sunday it had first held talks with Manroland in
September.
It had planned to take a stake and restructure the company
using proceeds from a capital increase, but after receiving the
company's figures for 2011 it had pulled out because the results
were significantly below what was expected and the restructuring
costs significantly higher, it said in the statement.
"We sincerely regret on behalf of the employees that we
weren't able to come to an agreement over how to put the company
on a stable footing," Capvis Equity Partners AG partner Daniel
Flaig said.
Capvis Equity Partners acts as the sole advisor to Capvis,
which generally invests in industrial companies with a turnover
of between 50 million euros and 500 million.
($1 = 0.7536 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Holmes)