* Manroland likely to file for insolvency on Friday-sources
* Supervisory board currently meeting-spokesman
* Owners Allianz, MAN SE decline to comment
(Adds details, background)
MUNICH, Nov 24 Manroland is
likely to file for insolvency on Friday after plans to find a
new investor for the world's third-biggest printing machine
maker fell through earlier this week, two people familiar with
the matter said on Thursday.
"Only a miracle can avert insolvency now," one of the people
said.
Shares of industry No.1 player Heidelberg, which
have lost more than half of their value so far this year, jumped
as much as 14 percent and were up 8.3 percent at 1.31 euros by
1523 GMT.
"There is a supervisory board meeting taking place right
now, at which the current situation and the future of the
company are being discussed," a spokesman for Manroland said.
The German company's 6,600 employees will be informed of the
outcome on Friday, he added.
Manroland's owners, Allianz Capital Partners and
truck maker MAN SE, declined to comment.
Sources told Reuters last week that a European investor with
experience in the engineering sector was in talks to buy
Manroland, but financial investors currently have a hard time
obtaining financing for takeover deals.
But the investor unexpectedly withdrew its offer on Monday,
and talks to extend a three-digit million euro syndicated loan
failed, leaving Manroland unable to pay its bills.
Manroland, Heidelberg and Koenig & Bauer are the
largest players in the industry, but they have been hit by a
shift in demand to online media and a slump in corporate
investments in new equipment in a weak global economy.
Heidelberg, which has already slashed one in five jobs over
the past three years, this month said it would shorten German
workers' hours and could take further measures to cut costs.
The company's market value has collapsed to about 288
million euros ($384.5 million) from more than 2.5 billion euros
four years ago.
Allianz and MAN have almost entirely written down their
investment in Manroland, which is now seen being worth less than
Heidelberg.
($1 = 0.7490 euros)
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Jens Hack; Writing by Maria
Sheahan)