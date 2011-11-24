* Manroland likely to file for insolvency on Friday-sources

MUNICH, Nov 24 Manroland is likely to file for insolvency on Friday after plans to find a new investor for the world's third-biggest printing machine maker fell through earlier this week, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

"Only a miracle can avert insolvency now," one of the people said.

Shares of industry No.1 player Heidelberg, which have lost more than half of their value so far this year, jumped as much as 14 percent and were up 8.3 percent at 1.31 euros by 1523 GMT.

"There is a supervisory board meeting taking place right now, at which the current situation and the future of the company are being discussed," a spokesman for Manroland said.

The German company's 6,600 employees will be informed of the outcome on Friday, he added.

Manroland's owners, Allianz Capital Partners and truck maker MAN SE, declined to comment.

Sources told Reuters last week that a European investor with experience in the engineering sector was in talks to buy Manroland, but financial investors currently have a hard time obtaining financing for takeover deals.

But the investor unexpectedly withdrew its offer on Monday, and talks to extend a three-digit million euro syndicated loan failed, leaving Manroland unable to pay its bills.

Manroland, Heidelberg and Koenig & Bauer are the largest players in the industry, but they have been hit by a shift in demand to online media and a slump in corporate investments in new equipment in a weak global economy.

Heidelberg, which has already slashed one in five jobs over the past three years, this month said it would shorten German workers' hours and could take further measures to cut costs.

The company's market value has collapsed to about 288 million euros ($384.5 million) from more than 2.5 billion euros four years ago.

Allianz and MAN have almost entirely written down their investment in Manroland, which is now seen being worth less than Heidelberg. ($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Jens Hack; Writing by Maria Sheahan)