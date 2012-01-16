MUNICH Jan 16 The insolvency administrator of German printing machine maker Manroland is weighing sale options for the group, ranging from selling the whole company to an investor to a potential break-up, two sources familiar with the negotiations told Reuters.

A financial investor has submitted a bid for all three production sites of the group, while two separate offers have been made for parts of the company, the sources said late on Sunday.

Insolvency administrator Werner Schneider, of law firm Schneider, Geiwitz & Partner, said earlier this month he saw a deal as being feasible by the end of the month.

Manroland filed for insolvency in late November after its owners Allianz Capital Partners, part of Allianz, and MAN SE, failed to find an investor before the world's No.3 printing machine maker ran out of money.

Manroland, with 6,600 employees and annual sales of close to 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), competes with Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and Koenig & Bauer, as well as Japan's Komori, Ryobi and Mitsubishi . ($1 = 0.7895 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Irene Preisinger; Editing by David Holmes)