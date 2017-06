FRANKFURT Nov 25 Manroland, the world's No. 3 printing machine maker, is submitting its insolvency filing to a court in the southern German city of Augsburg, two company sources said on Friday.

The court was not immediately available for comment. Manroland declined to comment.

Sources had told Reuters on Thursday that the move was likely to come after plans to find a new investor for Manroland fell through earlier this week. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Maria Sheahan)