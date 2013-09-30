MUNICH, Sept 30 German truckmaker MAN SE said an order of commercial vehicles and buses by Brazil is worth about 400 million euros ($541.66 million).

Volkswagen-owned MAN said earlier on Monday that it has received orders from the Brazilian government totalling 5,210 vehicles, including 1,747 trucks for the Ministry of Agriculture.

A spokesman at Munich-based MAN said the order is worth about 1.2 billion Brazilian real. ($1 = 0.7385 euros) (Reporting by Irene Preisinger. Writing by Andreas Cremer. Editing by Harro ten Wolde.)