MUNICH, March 12 German truckmaker MAN SE may post a "distinctly higher" operating profit this year than in 2013 when earnings plunged by half on costs of a failed power-plant project.

Group sales at Munich-based MAN, which also makes diesel engines and turbines, may ease "slightly" below last year's level of 15.7 billion euros, the company said on Wednesday.

"I'm cautiously optimistic for 2014," Chief Executive Georg Pachta-Reyhofen said in a statement.

The Volkswagen-owned manufacturer said 2013 operating profit plunged to 475 million euros from 969 million a year earlier, slightly above the lowest estimate of 454 million euros in a Reuters analyst poll. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan)