* Sees 2012 operating margin at 8.5 pct vs 9.0 pct
* Euro V emission standards to trigger Brazil market drop
* Booked Q4 impairment of 677 mln eur on Scania stake
* Shares up 1.6 pct
By Andreas Cremer
MUNICH, Feb 14 German truck maker MAN SE
said profitability will take a hit this year from the
impact of new emissions standards in Brazil which could push
down demand in this key market by an estimated 15 percent in the
first half.
The group said on Tuesday truck operators had bought new
vehicles before the stricter emission requirements became law in
Latin America's largest economy at the start of the year, taking
away demand that would otherwise materialise this year.
As a result, operating margins would drop to around 8.5
percent of revenue from 9.0 percent in 2011.
Brazil is bringing its emissions standards into line this
year with Europe's, known as Euro V, adopted in October
2008 .
"We expect the commercial vehicles market in Europe to
stabilize around the 2011 level. In contrast, sales in Brazil
will decline," finance chief Frank Lutz said in a statement on
Tuesday.
Daimler, the world's biggest commercial
vehicle manufacturer, has also predicted the pre-buy effect
ahead of this year's introduction of Euro V in Brazil would lead
the local market to shrink by 10-15 percent.
"Overall, revenue in the commercial vehicles business area
is set to decrease slightly by up to 5 percent," Lutz said.
MAN expects operating margins at its core commercial
vehicles division to fall to about 7 percent in 2012 from last
year's 7.7 percent.
MAN vaulted to the top of the local market in Brazil after
it bought the Volkswagen brand of heavy trucks in early 2009 for
1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion).
It now plans to launch its own MAN brand in Brazil this year
to take advantage of growing infrastructure spending ahead of
the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.
The company's shares were up 1.6 percent at 83.65 euros by
0855 GMT and outperformed the broader market. Analysts pointed
to the need for upward revisions to their more bearish margin
forecasts.
INTEGRATION AHEAD
For the overall group, which includes its diesel and
turbines business, consolidated revenue should decline slightly
and pull operating profit down with it, MAN said.
For the fourth quarter of 2011, the company reported a rise
in operating profit to 1.48 billion euros, just above consensus
of 1.46 billion in a Reuters poll.
Volkswagen, which obtained final antitrust
clearance in November to take over MAN, holds 56 percent of
MAN's voting rights and aims to integrate the truckmaker with
its Swedish truck brand Scania.
VW estimates that a combination may yield savings of at
least 200 million euros per year, especially in procurement,
production and research and development.
"The first project groups have been established and have
started working on this," MAN said in its annual report.
MAN, which owns 17 percent of the votes in Scania, was
forced to book a fourth quarter non-cash impairment charge of
677 million euros on the stake after reclassifying its stake as
a financial investment early last year.
"The stake has been written down so far I don't see any
further risk to the downside, if at all then to the upside,"
Lutz told reporters.
($1 = 0.7566 euros)
