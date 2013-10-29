* Orders jump 22 pct in third quarter
BERLIN, Oct 29 German truck maker MAN SE
is bracing for weak orders next year as haulage
operators are speeding up vehicle purchases before new emission
rules take effect next year.
A 22 percent jump in third-quarter orders to 4.3 billion
euros ($5.93 billion) may be nothing more than a short-lived
boost sparked by a forthcoming tightening of truck exhaust
limits in the European Union that will make trucks more
expensive from Jan. 1, MAN said on Tuesday.
By comparison, orders were almost flat in the second
quarter, when operating profit plunged 67 percent to 72 million
euros. MAN posted flat operating profit of 189 million euros for
the third quarter.
"We have to assume that these orders will not be repeated in
later quarters," Chief Executive Georg Pachta-Reyhofen said in a
statement. The improved third-quarter performance "cannot yet be
interpreted as a trend reversal".
Munich-based MAN, which also makes diesel engines and
turbines, reaffirmed its forecast for 2013, saying operating
profit may see a "pronounced decline" while sales may be flat.
MAN's operating margin - operating profit as a percentage of
sales - may fall sharply below last year's 6.1 percent, the CEO
said.
The Volkswagen-owned company said on July 30 it
may suffer a net loss this year, blaming tax effects of its
absorption by parent VW and almost 300 million euros of risk
provisions for a power plant project in the Caribbean that
inflicted a 43 million-euro net loss in the second quarter.
($1 = 0.7254 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Harro ten Wolde and
Tom Pfeiffer)