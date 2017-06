(Adds detail)

BERLIN, June 22 German truck maker MAN SE said the planned tie-up of commercial vehicle operations at Volkswagen and Scania could create synergies of more than 200 million euros ($252.12 million) per year.

Planned savings of 200 million euros from joint purchasing and development have "some upside potential," Chief Executive Officer Georg Pachta-Reyhofen told Reuters at a conference in Frankfurt on Friday. ($1 = 0.7933 euros) (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)