(Anja Manuel served in the State Department from 2005 to 2007,
working on policy for Pakistan, Afghanistan and India. The
opinions expressed here are those of the author.)
By Anja Manuel
Dec 23 Beijing was anxious to make a good
impression at the recent World Internet Conference in Wuzhen,
China. Attendees had luxurious accommodations in 19th-century
townhouses along picturesque canals, an army of staffers catered
to the delegates, who each received a free Chinese smartphone
that, among others things, included software to open Facebook
and Twitter. (Though both websites are banned in China.)
All the pomp was part of China's continuing efforts to
demonstrate that it is a sophisticated leader on international
issues, a power worthy of respect.
China wants to play a more central role in influencing
global governance. In spite of recent hiccups in its economy, it
is beginning to feel and act like a great power. For the past
decade, U.S. policymakers across administrations have urged
China to be more proactive and join the "governing board" of the
world. Their unstated hope was that, in return for this generous
gesture, China would accept without change the international
norms that the United States and Europe have established. That's
wishful thinking. Commensurate with its new power, China will
most likely seek to amend global governance to fit its
needs.This is all the more reason for Washington to keep talking
to Beijing about all issues, including Internet freedom and
cybersecurity, on which they likely will never agree.
The Wuzhen summit left no room for optimism. President Xi
Jinping made clear that "freedom and order" on the Internet must
go together, and foreign countries and companies should respect
China's "network sovereignty." In other words, there will be no
reprieve from censorship for the Chinese people, which Xi's
administration has stepped up substantially.
While Xi emphasized that China opposes all types of cyber
crime, including cyber espionage for commercial gain, recent
Chinese hacks into U.S. companies have been dramatic. Behind the
scenes, U.S.-Chinese dialogues on the subject are showing only
fitful progress.
Washington should not acquiesce to Chinese views on these
points. It should instead address the disagreements through
intense, confidential government-to-government diplomacy. The
administration is more likely to make progress in private rather
than through public grandstanding. Washington's eyes are clearly
wide open to the strong disagreements, yet it should welcome
Beijing's willingness to become a stakeholder in the
international system with efforts like the Wuzhen summit.
Internet governance is not the only global issue on which
China has recently stepped up to lead. After decades of being
mostly quiet on the United Nations Security Council, Beijing
recently made a stunning reversal. It almost tripled its
contribution to the U.N. budget, increased Chinese peacekeepers
by several thousand and committed several billion dollars in aid
for the poorest countries to meet the U.N.'s sustainable
development goals.This trend at the United Nations is very much
in the right direction even as China continues to act militarily
in some ways Washington doesn't like. On climate change, too,
China made a dramatically positive move. The landmark U.S.-China
agreement, signed in December 2014, led the way for 195
countries to submit individual plans to curb emissions in the
recent Paris accord.
The Wuzhen summit reflects a similar desire by China to be
seen as a leader on Internet governance. The West should
cautiously welcome this.
The United States will continue to disagree vehemently with
China on their domestic censorship efforts and their continued
hacking into U.S. government and company systems.
Yet on Internet governance, there is some hope. For years,
China and Russia strongly opposed the U.S.-led
"multi-stakeholder" approach to Internet governance, which gives
companies, nonprofits, individuals and governments all a voice
in how one global Internet is managed. At times, both countries
even threatened to split off into a patchwork of incompatible
networks that would have made it far more difficult to transmit
information or do electronic commerce around the world.
At Wuzhen, however, Xi sounded far closer to the Western
approach than he has before. He contended that Internet
governance should involve "multi-party participation . . .
including governments, international organizations, Internet
companies, technology companies, nongovernmental institutions
and individual citizens."
Behind the scenes, there are still substantial
disagreements. Yet China's recognition that companies,
nongovernmental organizations and others should have a role in
Internet governance shows its position may be gradually
converging with that of the West.
Many foreign-policy analysts and journalists have been
skeptical and dismissive of China's proposals at Wuzhen. Some
criticized U.S. technology firms for participating. They pointed
out, gleefully, that senior Western government leaders were
largely absent, though those in China's neighborhood
participated, including Pakistan, Russia and Central Asia. This
criticism is shortsighted. Washington should certainly continue
to press China and others on issues on which they disagree,
including censorship and cyber theft.
The administration, however, should not assume that China
will adopt its vision of the world unchanged. It is preferable
to have China and other rising powers inside a larger tent -
even if they often disagree - rather than on the outside
creating an alternative order that Washington cannot influence.
