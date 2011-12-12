FRANKFURT/NEW YORK Dec 12 Germany's
Siemens, a bellwether for the euro zone's largest
economy, expects U.S. revenues at its Industry division to grow
by a single-digit percent next year, the chief executive of the
U.S. Industry Sector said on Monday.
Speaking at the Reuters Global Manufacturing and
Transportation Summit, Helmuth Ludwig said the U.S. Industry
business was also expected to gain market share in 2012.
"It will be a single-digit growth," he said. "And we expect
to grow faster (than the market)."
The Munich-based maker of products ranging from fast trains
and gas turbines to lightbulbs and hearing aids said this month
it expected considerable uncertainties regarding developments in
the world economy.
Siemens gave a cautious outlook for 2012 on Nov. 10, when it
released its results for the fiscal year that ended in
September, and announced a smaller-than-expected 11 percent rise
in its dividend.
It had forecast flat profit growth in 2012 for the whole
Siemens group after ending its year in a turbulent economic
environment.