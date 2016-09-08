TORONTO, Sept 8 Manulife Financial Corp , Canada's biggest life insurer, would consider share buy-backs and expects a "pause" in acquisition activity, Chief Executive Donald Guloien said on Thursday.

"Given that we've done most of the things that we want to do on the acquisition front, we'll have to take a look at stock buy-backs," Guloien said at the Scotiabank Financials Summit in Toronto. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)