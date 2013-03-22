* CEO Guloien earned C$10.4 mln
* Company profit jumped to C$1.7 bln from C$129 mln
TORONTO, March 22 Manulife Financial
paid Chief Executive Donald Guloien C$10.4 million ($10.17
million) in 2012, a 20.5 percent rise from the previous year due
to the company's increased profit, the insurer said on Friday.
Guloien, who has shepherded the company through a rebuilding
as it has reduced its exposure to financial markets, earned base
salary of C$1.1 million, and other compensation including stock
and options awards of C$6 million and a cash bonus of C$2.8
million, according to a regulatory filing.
That was up from C$8.7 million in total compensation for
2011.
Manulife said the pay hike was due to Guloien's strong
performance since becoming CEO in 2009, and said the increase
"moves the CEO's compensation closer to, but still slightly
below the median of Manulife's peer group."
Company spokeswoman Laurie Lupton said Manulife, which earns
more than half of its profits from international operations,
defines its peer group as both large international insurers and
domestic rivals such as Sun Life Financial and
Great-West Lifeco.
Great-West Lifeco CEO Allen Loney took home C$4.5 million in
pay for last year, while Sun Life has not yet released its 2012
executive compensation.
Manulife is Canada's largest life insurer, and also owns
U.S.-based John Hancock and a growing Asian division.
Manulife earned C$1.7 billion in 2012, up from C$129 million
the previous year, when the results were hurt by the company's
exposure to volatile markets.