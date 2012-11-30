TORONTO Nov 30 Manulife Financial Corp
Chairwoman Gail Cook-Bennett will retire in May and will be
replaced by board member Richard DeWolfe, the company said on
Friday.
Cook-Bennett, 71, who has been on the insurer's board since
1978 and chairwoman since 2008, will reach the mandatory board
retirement age next year, Manulife said in a statement.
DeWolfe will assume the position of vice-chairman on Dec. 1,
before taking over as chairman following the company's annual
shareholder meeting in May. He joined the board in 2004 and is a
managing partner of real estate consulting firm DeWolfe &
Company.
This is the second high-level personnel move at Manulife
announced this week. On Tuesday, the company named Marianne
Harrison general manager of its Canadian division, replacing
Paul Rooney, who earlier this month was appointed the company's
chief operating officer.
Manulife is Canada's largest insurance company and owner of
U.S. insurer John Hancock.