TORONTO, July 6 Manulife Financial Corp's banking unit is planning to install about 830 automated banking machines across Canada, as it attempts to take a bigger share of the nation's retail banking market.

Manulife Bank, which had about a dozen ABMs ahead of this move, is looking to set up the units in Mac's, Couche-Tard and Circle K stores.

The bank has more than C$22 billion in assets. Toronto-based Manulife is Canada's largest insurer. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)