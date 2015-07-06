Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
TORONTO, July 6 Manulife Financial Corp's banking unit is planning to install about 830 automated banking machines across Canada, as it attempts to take a bigger share of the nation's retail banking market.
Manulife Bank, which had about a dozen ABMs ahead of this move, is looking to set up the units in Mac's, Couche-Tard and Circle K stores.
The bank has more than C$22 billion in assets. Toronto-based Manulife is Canada's largest insurer. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
