TORONTO Nov 12 Manulife Financial Corp , Canada's biggest insurer, reported a lower quarterly profit for the third quarter on Thursday, with losses in its oil-and-gas investments weighing on the results.

Net earnings for the quarter ended Sept. 30 fell to C$622 million, or 30 Canadian cents a share, from C$1.1 billion, or 57 Canadian cents, a year ago.

Core earnings per share rose to 43 Canadian cents from 39 cents a year earlier. (Reporting by John Tilak Editing by W Simon)