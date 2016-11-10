BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* GICs in a cashable position $144 million as of May 18 versus $146 million as of May 17
Nov 10 Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, reported a 79.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, mainly due to gains from its diverse investments.
The company, which also has operations in the United States and Asia, booked a C$297 million ($221 million) net gain in the third quarter.
Net income attributable to the insurer's shareholders rose to C$1.12 billion, or 55 Canadian cents per share, from C$622 million, or 30 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Manulife's core earnings per share were 49 Canadian cents. ($1 = C$1.34) (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* TSR receives offer to acquire outstanding shares of TSR common stock