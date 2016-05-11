BRIEF-Mathew Easow Research Securities' CEO Manoj Shetty resigns
* Says Manoj Govinda Shetty, CEO of company, has tendered his resignation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG May 11 Manulife US REIT is set to price its Singapore initial public offering at the top of expectations, IFR said, raising $519.2 million in the country's biggest new listing in almost two years.
The real estate investment trust (REIT) offered 625.52 million units that are slated to be priced at $0.83 each, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported, citing a source close to the transaction.
At that price, the REIT forecast a distribution yield of 6.6 percent in 2016 and 7.1 percent in 2017, according to its IPO prospectus.
The IPO was the biggest in Singapore since the $611 million listing of Accordia Golf Trust in July 2014. (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Says qtrly NIM has increased by 8 basis points from 1.67% as on March 2016 to 1.75% as on March 2017 Source text: [Highlights of Q4 FY 17 (March 31, 2017) financial results vis-à-vis Q4 FY 16 (March 31, 2016) CASA increased by 22.41% to Rs 84,469 crore as on March 2017 from Rs 69,004 crore as on March 2016 and CASA is forming 31.46% of Aggregate Deposits as on March 2017 as against 25.97% of Aggregate Deposits as on March-2016. Retail Term Deposits have gone up by 22.28% from Rs 71,580 cro