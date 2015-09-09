* A deal could come as early as next week
By Denny Thomas and Saeed Azhar
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, Sept 9 Canadian insurer
Manulife Financial Corp is nearing a deal to buy
British bank Standard Chartered's Hong Kong pension
business for about $400 million in an attempt to narrow the gap
with its leading rival, people familiar with the matter said.
Retirement savings is emerging as a big business opportunity
for life insurers in Hong Kong as the Asian financial hub is now
home to a rapidly ageing population, with a higher life
expectancy.
Hong Kong's $80 billion mandatory provident fund (MPF)
business is poised for consolidation and companies that lack
scale will exit the market, banking sources said. HSBC
and Manulife control nearly half of the retirement savings
assets in Hong Kong.
Toronto-based Manulife has been stepping up its Asian
presence in quest of faster growth. In April, Manulife struck a
distribution agreement with Singapore's DBS Group for
$1.2 billion, giving it a 15-year partnership to sell products
through the lender's Asian branch network.
Asia accounted for more than half of Manulife's insurance
sales in the first quarter of 2015.
For Standard Chartered, the sale would come after it exited
the Hong Kong consumer finance unit last year, as it seeks to
shed sub-scale businesses. Standard Chartered managed about
HK$20 billion ($2.6 billion) under Hong Kong's mandatory
provident fund (MPF) scheme.
A final deal may be reached as early as next week, which
could also include a 15-year distribution agreement, though
there is still a chance that the two parties may fail to agree
on the terms, the people told Reuters on Wednesday.
Standard Chartered and Manulife declined to comment. The
sources declined to be identified as the information is not
public.
Last year, U.S.-based Principal Financial Group
bought AXA SA's Hong Kong pension fund business for
$335 million, in what was the first such deal in more than a
decade.
Standard Chartered's London-listed shares were up 3.1
percent in early Wednesday trade, while the benchmark FTSE index
climbed 1.8 percent.
Asia-focused lender Standard Chartered has been battling
challenging times and in June installed Bill Winters as its new
CEO in an effort to halt sliding profits and improve ties with
regulators and shareholders.
Winters has already shaken up the bank's management
structure, streamlining its eight geographical regions into four
units that will report directly to him.
The deal with Manulife would allow the bank to partner with
a specialist pension provider, while allowing the Canadian
company to use its branch network to sell pension products.
