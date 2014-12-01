Dec 1 Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's
largest insurer, appointed Roy Gori as president and chief
executive, Manulife Asia.
Gori succeeds Robert Cook who is retiring after a 36-year
career at Manulife, the last seven years as head of its Asia
division.
Gori joins Manulife from Citigroup Inc, where he was
most recently head of consumer banking, North Asia and
Australia, and regional head of retail banking, Asia Pacific.
He will be located in Hong Kong and will take on his new
role from March 1, 2015.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)