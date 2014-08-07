UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate confirms Acosta to head Labor Dept
WASHINGTON, April 27 R. Alexander Acosta was confirmed on Thursday by the U.S. Senate to head the Labor Department, making him the first Hispanic member of President Donald Trump's cabinet.
TORONTO Aug 7 Manulife Financial Corp said on Thursday its second-quarter profit more than tripled due to a stronger performance by investments and other market-related factors, and Canada's biggest life insurer raised its dividend for the first time since 2009.
Manulife said net income attributed to shareholders was C$943 million, or 49 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$259 million, or 12 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.
The company said it was raising its quarterly dividend by 19 percent, or 2.5 Canadian cents, to 15.5 Canadian cents a share. (Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Town and country financial corporation reports first-quarter 2017 net income and dividend