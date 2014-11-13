BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
Nov 13 Life insurer Manulife Financial Corp reported a 6.4 percent rise in third-quarter profit, driven by strong sales in Asian markets such as Japan, Hong Kong and Indonesia.
Net income attributed to shareholders rose to C$1.10 billion($973 million), or 57 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from C$1.03 billion, or 54 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
The Toronto-based company said insurance sales rose 46 percent in Asia, while wealth sales surged 74 percent. These sales fell in both Canada and the United States. ($1 = C$1.13) (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
