Italy says offloading of bank bad loans should not be too fast
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's finance minister said banks should be allowed to offload their bad loans in a "reasonable" time because selling too fast could hit their financial stability.
TORONTO Nov 11 Manulife Financial Corp , Canada's largest life insurer, said on Monday it plans to expand its third party private asset management business, allowing clients to invest in assets such as timberland, farmland, real estate and private equity.
A new business unit, Manulife Asset Management Private Markets, will bring together teams that currently manage funds for third party investors and provide investors with access to Manulife's specialized private asset teams that historically have primarily served its general fund.
Toronto-based Manulife manages C$74 billion ($70.55 billion) of private market investments out of total funds under management of C$575 billion.
SHANGHAI, April 8 In Beijing's latest push to attract foreign investment into the country's $9 trillion bond market, China's state-owned clearing house said on Saturday that it will work with Canada's TMX Group to expedite cross-border investments.