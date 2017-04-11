April 11 Manulife Real Estate, the global real
estate arm of Manulife Financial Corp, said on Tuesday
it acquired 8 Cross Street, a 28-storey office tower in
Singapore, for $526 million.
The 355,000-square foot property, located in Raffles Place
Central Business District, will house Manulife Singapore's
operations.
The deal is Manulife Real Estate's first real estate
acquisition in Singapore and the second largest in its global
portfolio to date, the company said.
Manulife Financial is Canada's biggest insurer.
(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)