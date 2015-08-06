BRIEF-Egyptian Exchange says EG Holding sells stake in Prime Holding For Financial Investments
* EG Holding sells 7.2 million shares of Prime Holding For Financial Investments to Sum Investmnets for EGP 36 million Source :(http://bit.ly/2qHsvo6)
TORONTO Aug 6 Canadian insurer Manulife Financial Corp reported a higher quarterly profit on an adjusted basis on Thursday, boosted by growth in wealth management and life insurance.
The Toronto-based company earned C$600 million, or 29 Canadian cents a share, in the second quarter, compared with C$943 million, or 49 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.
Core profit rose to 44 Canadian cents per share from 36 cents a share. (Reporting by John Tilak; editing by Jason Neely)
LONDON, May 4 HSBC's deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) with the U.S. Department of Justice may impact the bank's ability to repatriate some $8 billion in capital the lender has 'trapped' in the country, its finance director said on Thursday.