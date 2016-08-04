* Q2 EPS 40 Canadian cents vs 46 cents average view
* Dividend payout unchanged vs previous quarter
* CEO says core earnings, net income 'disappointing'
(Adds analyst comment, dividend, cost savings)
By Matt Scuffham
TORONTO, Aug 4 Canada's biggest life insurer,
Manulife Financial Corp, posted second-quarter results
which were below market expectations and warned of a charge of
up to C$500 million ($382 million) in the third quarter.
The company on Thursday reported core earnings of C$833
million, or 40 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$902
million, or 44 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 46 Canadian
cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Based on the miss against expectations, we would expect
relative weakness in Manulife's stock today," said Barclays
analyst John Aiken.
"Manulife continues to struggle to lift its earnings in the
low interest rate environment and the sales and new business
value generated in Asia will take some time to filter down to
the bottom line," he added.
Manulife said it delivered strong double-digit growth in
sales and new business in Asia and positive net flows across its
wealth and asset management businesses.
"While both core earnings and net income this quarter were
disappointing, having been impacted by the sharp decline in
interest rates and heightened market volatility, I am pleased
with how resilient our underlying businesses remained," Chief
Executive Donald Guloien said in a statement.
Like other Canadian insurance companies, Manulife is
expanding rapidly in Asia, selling products to the region's
burgeoning middle class.
Manulife said it is conducting an annual review of its
actuarial methods and assumptions, which could result in a
post-tax charge to shareholders of up to C$500 million in the
current quarter. Some analysts had expected a higher figure.
The company announced a dividend of 18.5 Canadian cents a
share for the second quarter, unchanged from the first quarter,
disappointing some investors who had hoped for an increase.
Manulife said it had cost savings of C$450 million in the
first half of this year, already surpassing its 2016 target of
$C400 million.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Mark Potter and W
Simon)