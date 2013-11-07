TORONTO Nov 7 Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's largest life insurer, on Thursday reported a third-quarter profit, driven by strong wealth and mutual fund sales and a smaller actuarial loss.

The Toronto-based company said net income attributed to shareholders was C$1.03 billion ($989.01 million), or 54 Canadian cents a share.

That compared with a year-earlier loss of C$211 million, or a 13 Canadian cents a share, that included a C$1 billion charge resulting from the company's annual review of actuarial assumptions on certain insurance products.