* Unico American Corporation announces medical leave of absence for its Executive Vice President
May 5 Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, reported a 45 percent jump in first-quarter earnings, boosted by strong sales in Asia and gains from interest rate movements.
Net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$1.05 billion ($817 million), or 51 Canadian cents a share, in the quarter ended March 31, from C$723 million, or 36 Canadian cents a share, a year ago. ($1 = C$1.28) (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
SHANGHAI, May 17 Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd said on Wednesday it was interested in a possible deal for Germany's Stada Arzneimittel AG, though it had not made any official offer.