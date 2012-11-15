TORONTO Nov 15 Manulife Financial Corp
pushed back its earnings target by about a year on Thursday,
citing economic volatility and hedging costs, and promoted Paul
Rooney, currently the head of the Canadian division, to chief
operating officer.
"The company is establishing financial targets of C$4
billion in core earnings and 13 percent core return on
equity in 2016, and a leverage ratio of 25 percent over the
long-term," Manulife said in a statement released ahead of its
institutional investor day in Toronto.
"These targets are just over a year delayed from the
financial targets set in 2010 - as a result of macro-economic
volatility, incremental costs of hedging earlier than
anticipated, various capital initiatives, and basis changes."