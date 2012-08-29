BRIEF-Louis Dreyfus announces launch of a US$300 million bond
* Announces the successful launch of a us$300 million bond, six-year,with a 5.25% coupon
TORONTO Aug 29 Manulife Financial Corp , Canada's largest life insurer, said on Wednesday it has acquired financial planning firm Welling West Financial Services from National Bank of Canada, the nation's No. 6 bank.
The deal adds 39 financial advisers and about C$900 million in assets under administration to Manulife Securities, the Canadian dealer arm of the insurance company.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
MADRID, June 6 The Bank of Spain's head said on Tuesday the Spanish economy could grow faster in 2017 than previously forecast, possibly above 3 percent.