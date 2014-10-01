Oct 1 Manulife Asset Management, the global
asset management arm of Manulife Financial Corp, said
it appointed Megan E. Greene managing director and chief
economist.
Greene will be based in Manulife Asset Management's Boston
office and will report to Robert Boyda, senior managing director
and co-head of global asset allocation, the asset manager said.
She will be responsible for forecasting global
macro-economic and financial trends and analyzing potential
opportunities and impacts to support the firm's investment teams
around the world.
Greene has previously worked at Roubini Global Economics LLC
and Economist Intelligence Unit.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore)