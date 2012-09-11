TORONTO, Sept 11 Manulife Financial Corp : * Focused on organic growth but may consider acquisitions that don't raise

proportional risk - Manulife John Hancock president Jim Boyle * Manulife's boyle says company does not need to make acquisitions to meet its

goals * Manulife's boyle says doesn't expect much consolidation in U.S., says bank's

most serious growth ambitions are in Asia