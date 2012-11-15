TORONTO Nov 15 Manulife Financial Corp :
* CEO Guloien says expects less volatile earnings in future
* CEO says company's current MCCSR ratio would be higher if
measured with same
criteria as prior periods
* 2016 C$4 billion core earnings target assumes Asia division
contributes more
than either Canadian division or U.S. division
* Says 2016 C$4 billion core earnings target will depend more
heavily on wealth
management growth than insurance business growth
* CFO says 2016 profit target assumes "current interest rate
forward curve
prevails"
* CFO says Asia to be engine of insurance growth, continent to
account for 60
percent of insurance sales by 2016
* CEO guloien says can't predict when the company will raise
its dividend