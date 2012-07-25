* May start road show as soon as Friday - sources
* Could price offering the week of Aug. 13 - sources
* British Soccer club tries to return to public markets
(Adds more background)
By Stephen Lacey and Olivia Oran
NEW YORK, July 25 Manchester United is planning
to launch the marketing road show for its proposed $300 million
U.S. initial public offering within days, after a delay earlier
this week, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The British soccer club, which is controlled by the Glazer
family, may start the road show as soon as Friday or early next
week, according to the sources. The offering is expected to
value the team at roughly $3 billion.
But sources warned that market conditions could lead to
further delays.
The S&P 500 fell for the fourth day on Wednesday amid
worries about the European debt crisis and earnings, and the
volatility has already led to at least one delay. Sources
familiar with the situation said on Tuesday that the club was
planning a launch earlier this week but delayed it because of
market conditions and was going to reevaluate conditions.
If the launch happens as planned now, the club could price
the offering in the week of Aug. 13, the sources said.
Manchester United could not be reached for comment.
The offering is being watched closely by millions of the
club's fans, who follow the team with almost religious fervor.
The Glazers, who took control of the club in 2005, have been
reviled for saddling up the team with too much debt, leading to
fears that it would not be able to attract the best soccer
players. The team has 423 million pounds of debt ($658 million),
which the owners hope the IPO will help reduce.
In 2010, a group of wealthy Manchester United fans known as
the Red Knights, which included Goldman Sachs chief economist
Jim O'Neill, tried to buy the team for 1 billion pounds, arguing
that the team's value was in decline.
The Glazer family, better known in the United States as
owners of American football team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, made
their fortune owning and leasing shopping centers. The family
will remain in control of the team after the offering through
the use of a dual-class structure in which the Glazers' shares
will have 10 times the voting power of average investors'
shares.
Their attempts to take the club public have, however, run
into trouble. The team scrapped plans to list in Hong Kong and
Singapore after demand came in weaker than expected. It had
originally looked to raise as much as $1 billion in Singapore.
Morgan Stanley, which was one of the underwriters for
the offering planned in Singapore, dropped out of the syndicate
for the U.S. IPO due to concerns that the valuation the team was
seeking was not realistic, sources have previously said.
Now, Jefferies Group Inc is the lead book runner in
the syndicate, which also includes Credit Suisse, JPMorgan
Chase, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank.
The banks plan is to benchmark Manchester United against
both traditional media companies as well as consumer goods
companies. There have historically been few publicly traded
sports teams in the U.S., with the exception of the Boston
Celtics and Cleveland Indians - both now privately held.
The company is slated to be listed on the New York Stock
Exchange under the ticker "MANU."
(Reporting By Stephen Lacey of IFR and Olivia Oran; Editing by
Paritosh Bansal, Bernard Orr)