LONDON, Sept 3 English soccer club Manchester United has signed a five-year agreement with Toshiba Medical Systems to supply equipment to help speed the treatment of injured players.

Injuries to top players can have a major impact on the fortunes of teams like United, which listed on the New York Stock Exchange last month.

United have more than 70 partnership agreements with companies, reflecting their claim to be the world's best supported soccer club.

"Now the Club has the comfort of knowing that through its partnership with Toshiba Medical Systems it can investigate and treat any injuries with the best medical equipment available," said United's commercial director Richard Arnold said.

The deal incldues new scanners which will be provided as part of a redevelopment of United's training centre outside of Manchester.

Toshiba Medical Systems is a subsidiary of Japan's Toshiba Corp..