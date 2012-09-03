LONDON, Sept 3 English soccer club Manchester
United has signed a five-year agreement with Toshiba
Medical Systems to supply equipment to help speed the
treatment of injured players.
Injuries to top players can have a major impact on the
fortunes of teams like United, which listed on the New York
Stock Exchange last month.
United have more than 70 partnership agreements with
companies, reflecting their claim to be the world's best
supported soccer club.
"Now the Club has the comfort of knowing that through its
partnership with Toshiba Medical Systems it can investigate and
treat any injuries with the best medical equipment available,"
said United's commercial director Richard Arnold said.
The deal incldues new scanners which will be provided as
part of a redevelopment of United's training centre outside of
Manchester.
Toshiba Medical Systems is a subsidiary of Japan's Toshiba
Corp..