FRANKFURT Feb 28 Chinese power and electrical group Shanghai Electric plans to take a major stake in German technology group Manz potentially leading to a full takeover offer, Manz said on Sunday.

The German group, which makes machines to produce solar panels, smartphone displays and batteries, said the acquisition would be carried out through a rights issue in which Manz will issue new shares to increase its capital by about 43 percent.

It has agreed that Shanghai Electric will acquire those shares that are not subscribed by the shareholders at the subscription price, which will be set as close as possible to the market price up to a maximum of 40 euros per share.

Chief Executive Dieter Manz and his wife Ulrike Manz, who currently own 35.2 percent and 3.8 percent of the company respectively, will not exercise their subscription rights.

This would give Shanghai Electric at least 27 percent of the newly expanded share pool or a maximum of 29.9 percent.

Manz and Shanghai Electric also agreed a deal that would allow the Chinese group to request voting rights from Dieter Manz, enabling it to reach the 30 percent threshold that would trigger a mandatory takeover offer to other shareholders.

The two companies plan a strategic collaboration in energy storage, solar and automation technology, said Manz, which has Apple as a major customer.

The deal shows growing momentum by Chinese companies to gain access to the German technology industry through acquisitions.

This year already ChemChina has agreed to buy German industrial machinery maker KraussMaffei for $1 billion, Beijing Enterprises Holdings to buy Germany's Energy from Waste for 1.44 billion euros ($1.62 billion) and Chengdu Techcent Environment Co to buy Bilfinger's water treatment unit for 200 million euros.

Manz has a market capitalisation of 204 million euros ($223 million), according to Reuters data.

Dieter Manz will remain chief executive and has had his contract extended by five years, Manz said, adding that he intends to continue to hold a major participating interest in the company. ($1 = 0.9147 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Clelia Oziel)