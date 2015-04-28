FRANKFURT, April 28 German engineering group
Manz said on Tuesday it would issue 492,805 new
shares, equivalent to 10 percent of existing share capital, in
an accelerated bookbuilding to raise funds to further finance
growth.
In addition, up to 100,000 shares from the holdings of the
principal shareholder and Chief Executive Dieter Manz will be
offered, the group said in a statement.
"Manz AG currently examines possible options to further
strengthen its technology portfolio by potential acquisitions,"
Man said.
The placement is to start on Tuesday and is expected to be
completed Wednesday, it said.
Bankhaus Lampe will act as Sole Global Coordinator and Sole
Bookrunner for the capital hike, and equinet Bank will be
Co-Lead Manager, it said.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)