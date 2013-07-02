File photo of a police officer maning his position before proceeding inside the villages of Lalgarh, some 170 km (106 miles) west of Kolkata, June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

NEW DELHI Maoist rebels attacked a police convoy in Dumka district of Jharkhand on Tuesday, killing at least five policemen, a senior police official said.

The superintendent of police (SP) of neighbouring Pakur district was among those killed in the attack.

"Between Kathikund and Gopikandhar, their vehicle was ambushed by the Maoists ... five people have died so far, including the SP," Rajiv Kumar, the state's director general of police, told reporters.

The Maoists, who say they are fighting for the rights of the poor and landless and want to overthrow the government, have stepped up attacks in recent months.

Last month, the rebels killed three people in an attack on a passenger train in Bihar. In May, Maoist rebels ambushed a convoy of Congress politicians in Chhattisgarh, killing at least 27 people.

The rebels, also known as Naxals, have fought for decades in a wide swathe of central and eastern India, including many resource-rich regions where tensions run high between poor farmers and industrial developers.

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has described the Maoist insurgency as India's biggest internal security challenge.

