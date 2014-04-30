BRIEF-Changzhou NRB sees H1 FY 2017 net profit up 0 pct to 20 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 31.8 million yuan to 38.1 million yuan
April 30 Maoye Logisitcs Corp Ltd
* Says Chairwoman Wang Fuqin resigns due to personal reasons
April 25 Zhejiang Unifull Industrial Fiber Co Ltd: