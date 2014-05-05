UPDATE 1-U.S. judge approves VW dealers $1.2 bln settlement
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
MADRID May 5 Spanish insurer Mapfre on Monday posted a first quarter net profit of 219 million euros ($304 million), down 17 percent on a year ago when it was boosted by one-off gains.
The company said insurance premium income had grown 1 percent in the period to 5.96 billion euros. Depreciating Latin American currencies hit earnings when converted into euros, Mapfre said, adding premium income would have grown 10 percent without this effect.
Mapfre said it was seeing signs of improvement in its Spanish division, which makes up 43 percent of its profit, as as economic recovery gathered pace. Premium income there grew 7.2 percent to 2.6 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7212 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 A powerful storm system plowed up the U.S. Eastern seaboard with torrential showers and high winds on Monday, hindering airline and rail travel, after killing at least 21 people in the South, many in mobile homes demolished by tornadoes.
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million