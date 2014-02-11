MADRID Feb 11 Spanish insurer Mapfre on Tuesday posted an annual 18.7 percent rise in net profit to 790.5 million euros ($1.08 billion) in 2013, boosted by strength at its overseas businesses.

Mapfre said total revenues rose 2.3 percent to 25.9 billion euros year-on-year, with premium income rising 1.2 percent.

The company lifted its 2013 dividend by 18 percent to 0.13 euros per share. ($1 = 0.7327 euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)