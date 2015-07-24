MADRID, July 24 Spain's biggest insurer Mapfre
posted a fall of nearly a third in first-half profit on Friday
due to wreckage after record snow in the United States in
February and a higher tax rate in countries such as Brazil and
Colombia.
Insurers in the United States face heavy payouts after a
harsh winter in cities such as Boston, which registered its
snowiest February on record.
Profit after tax for the January to June period fell 31
percent to 315.6 million euros ($345.9 million) on insurance
premiums up 3.3 percent to 12.2 billion euros, the company said
in a statement.
Its shares, which have risen 15 percent so far this year on
increased optimism following an economic rebound in Spain, fell
3.8 percent to a two-week low of 3.119 euros.
However, Mapfre said its full-year results would be helped
by capital gains from the sale of insurance units to former
savings bank CatalunyaCaixa in April.
"There will be a significant improvement in the second half
and we're convinced that we will beat our results from last
year," Chairman Antonio Huertas said.
Mapfre expanded into countries such as the United States and
Turkey to reduce exposure to Spain during a six-year economic
downturn that ended in 2013. Earnings from Spain, which now
account for just over half of the total, continued to fall in
the first half.
($1 = 0.9124 euros)
(Reporting by Sonya Dowsett and Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Mark
Potter)