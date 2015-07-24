MADRID, July 24 Spain's biggest insurer Mapfre posted a fall of nearly a third in first-half profit on Friday due to wreckage after record snow in the United States in February and a higher tax rate in countries such as Brazil and Colombia.

Insurers in the United States face heavy payouts after a harsh winter in cities such as Boston, which registered its snowiest February on record.

Profit after tax for the January to June period fell 31 percent to 315.6 million euros ($345.9 million) on insurance premiums up 3.3 percent to 12.2 billion euros, the company said in a statement.

Its shares, which have risen 15 percent so far this year on increased optimism following an economic rebound in Spain, fell 3.8 percent to a two-week low of 3.119 euros.

However, Mapfre said its full-year results would be helped by capital gains from the sale of insurance units to former savings bank CatalunyaCaixa in April.

"There will be a significant improvement in the second half and we're convinced that we will beat our results from last year," Chairman Antonio Huertas said.

Mapfre expanded into countries such as the United States and Turkey to reduce exposure to Spain during a six-year economic downturn that ended in 2013. Earnings from Spain, which now account for just over half of the total, continued to fall in the first half.

