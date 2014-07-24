BRIEF-Jiangsu Wujiang Rural Commercial Bank plans consumer finance JV with partners
Jan 24 Jiangsu Wujiang Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. :
MADRID, July 24 Spanish insurer Mapfre said on Thursday its first half net profit had risen 0.4 percent from a year ago to 458 million euros ($617.06 million), helped by growth in some pockets of its international business, such as in Brazil and Mexico.
It said premium income was flat from a year ago in the January-June period, at 11.8 billion euros.
The strength of the euro against emerging market currencies, in Latin America and Turkey, hit earnings, however, and Mapfre said that at constant exchange rates profit would have grown 7 percent in the period. ($1 = 0.7422 Euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Julien Toyer)
Jan 24 Jiangsu Wujiang Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. :
TAIPEI, Jan 24 Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday in cautious trade in the last session before a long holiday break and as the local dollar strengthened to levels not seen in over three months. As of 0323 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.3 percent at 9,449.85 points, after closing up 1 percent at a fresh year-and-a-half high in the previous session. The electronics subindex rose 0.3 percent, while the financials subindex was unchanged. The gains came as the Taiwan dollar st
HONG KONG, Jan 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It's time Japan's reformers tackled the buyout bullies. For all Tokyo has done to make firms better run and more profitable, minority investors remain vulnerable to mistreatment.