MADRID Nov 5 Spanish insurer Mapfre said on Wednesday its pre-tax profit had risen 13 percent in the first nine months from a year ago to 1.45 billion euros ($1.82 billion), helped by growth in its international business and in health and life premiums.

Mapfre said premium income rose 1.8 percent from a year ago in the January-September period, at 16.9 billion euros, with 70 percent of total premiums from its dealing outside of Spain.

(1 US dollar = 0.7985 euro) (Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Writing by Paul Day)